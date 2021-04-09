Laurel County Health Department: Only 20% of the county’s population is vaccinated

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Vaccines are available for adults but only 20% of Laurel County’s population has been vaccinated.

Even though anyone 18+ is currently eligible for the vaccine, most of the vaccines are administered to those over the age of 50. Laurel County has the one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

James Rudder of London is taking advantage of the drive-through COVID-19 vaccine. Rudder says “I just want to get it and get it over with. Everyone else is taking it.”

Health officials in Laurel County are encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. They say they believe more younger people need to be vaccinated. Of the 10,000 in Laurel County who got the shot, more than half are 60 and over.

“And that is something we are working very hard to change. For the health and safety of our community. We know it’s the single most important thing you can do,” said Mark Hensley with the Laurel County Health Department.

Hensley says unlike a few months ago when supplies were slim, supplies are way up now.

“We are offering same day scheduling. We have the capacity to vaccinate 80 to 120 a day,” said Hensley.

Laurel County, like most places, could always vaccinate a lot more.

“Currently we have vaccinated right at 10,000 Laurel county residents. Which is less than 20 percent of the population,” said Hensley.

Hensley says the vaccines are working. Three months ago Laurel County was averaging 70 cases a day, now the county has about 70 cases a week. He believes there will be more between the age of 18 and 65 that are vaccinated in the near future.

