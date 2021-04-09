Advertisement

Kentucky judge rules in favor of businesses challenging COVID orders

A gavel.
A gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky judge has temporarily blocked applying some of the state’s pandemic-related restrictions to several restaurants and breweries challenging them.

Scott County Circuit Judge Brian Privett issued his order Friday. His order applies only to the businesses that challenged the coronavirus-related orders by Gov. Andy Beshear.

The governor’s office is appealing the order.

The ruling runs counter to an order by a Franklin County circuit judge, who temporarily blocked laws threatening to invalidate Beshear’s virus-related orders.

Privett says “there is every chance” the case he heard will join the Franklin County case on appeal ultimately to the Kentucky Supreme Court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

