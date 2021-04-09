Advertisement

Governor Lee signs permitless carry into law

Tennessee is now the 32nd permit-less carry state.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed legislation into law Thursday that would now allow any Tennessean 21 and older to carry a handgun without a permit.

“I signed constitutional carry today because it shouldn’t be hard for law-abiding Tennesseans to exercise their #2A rights. Thank you members of the General Assembly and @NRA for helping get this done,” said Gov. Lee in a Tweet Thursday.

The legislation states an individual be 21-years-old to carry a handgun unless they are 18 and honorably discharged or retired from the Armed Forces. Members of the National Guard and people on active duty would also be permitted to carry guns without permits.

The bill pushed by Governor Bill Lee also received opposition from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association.

Tennessee is now the 32nd permit-less carry state.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Highway 15 in Wolfe County back open after crash, two dead
Carah Bell
Police: Woman arrested on meth trafficking charges
On Monday afternoon, the governor announced the first round of bills he’s signing, but also...
Judge: Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate still legal, still in effect despite passage of HJR77
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting
Ronnie Lou Helton
Man is accused of attempting to buy a child in Corbin

Latest News

Pleasant Hill Elementary
EF-0 tornado hits East Tenn. elementary school
Police: Two arrested for abducting 15-year-old in Harlan County
Police: Two arrested for abducting 15-year-old in Harlan County
‘It’s teaching them real life skills’: Eastern Kentucky students build tiny houses through...
‘It’s teaching them real life skills’: Eastern Kentucky students build tiny houses through grant program 11 p.m.
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Gov. Beshear vetoes bill curbing records access