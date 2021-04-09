Advertisement

Governor Beshear selects Bell County native as Commissioner of Kentucky State Police

Phillip Burnett Jr named KSP Commissioner
Phillip Burnett Jr named KSP Commissioner(Kentucky State Police)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday, Governor Andy Beshear announced Phillip Burnett Jr as new commissioner of the Kentucky State Police.

Burnett is a Bell County native and earned his bachelor of science degree from Union College. He is also a 25-year veteran of Kentucky State Police.

“I believe in Commissioner Burnett’s ability to lead KSP into the future,” said Gov. Beshear. “He is already working to increase recruitment and create a more diverse workforce, which is crucial to fulfilling our state’s law enforcement duties.”

“Every day the men and women in our agency work tirelessly to provide public safety for Kentuckians, and they deserve nothing less than my absolute best as we continue to be one of the national leaders in law enforcement,” said Commissioner Burnett. “As your commissioner, I am committed to protecting the integrity of all investigations, interactions with the public and our state officials as we conduct law enforcement in the right way.”

When Burnett was the interim commissioner he strengthened the essential workforce, while improving public safety and maintain critical services.

Burnett provided leadership during the additional security at the Kentucky Capitol grounds, providing wellness checks during the floods and ice storms, escorting UPS trucks carrying the first COVID-19 vaccines in Kentucky, requiring all sworn KSP personnel to complete courses on implicit bias and race relations,

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Police release identities in Wolfe County crash, Letcher County Elementary School principal & pastor is one of the victims
Carah Bell
Police: Woman arrested on meth trafficking charges
Ronnie Lou Helton
Man is accused of attempting to buy a child in Corbin
Police lights with tape
Police: Two arrested for abducting 15-year-old in Harlan County
Gov. Beshear COVID-19 update - April 5, 2021
Governor Beshear announces 625 new cases, unemployment system shut down for next four days

Latest News

Laurel County Health Department
Laurel County Health Department: Only 20% of the county’s population is vaccinated
Students traveled to the University of Pikeville in 2019 for a "Physics Zoo" as part of the...
SOAR, local partners ready to ‘remake learning’
Severe Outlook 4/9
Widespread showers and storms move in Saturday
‘He was Keith, never changed’ : Community remembers Letcher County native who died in Wolfe...
‘He was Keith, never changed’ : Community remembers Letcher County native who died in Wolfe County crash