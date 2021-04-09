Advertisement

Governor Beshear reports less than 800 new cases of COVID-19 cases Friday

By WYMT News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear did not hold a COVID-19 news conference Friday afternoon, though he did hold one Friday morning to sign several bills into law. The governor’s office provided the latest update on COVID-19 in a news release.

Gov. Beshear reported 744 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Friday. This brings the statewide total to 432,220.

104 of Friday’s cases are children 18 and younger. 382 Kentuckians remain in the hospital, with 106 in the ICU. 60 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate is 2.79%.

“It’s encouraging to see our positivity rate decrease again, but we need to work even harder to make sure our weekly case numbers start decreasing again as well,” said Gov. Beshear. “Every Kentuckian 16 and older should get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. It’s fast, it’s safe, it’s easy and you could save a life by doing so, maybe even your own life.”

The governor also reported nine new deaths on Friday, with five deaths confirmed after an audit. This brings the death toll in Kentucky to 6,223.

5,164,993 tests have been administered in Kentucky so far, with 50,269 Kentuckians having recovered from the virus.

As of Friday, 6 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

