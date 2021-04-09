Advertisement

Gov. Beshear vetoes bill curbing records access

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a bill that would have shielded an array of information about judges, police and prosecutors from public scrutiny in the state.

The measure passed shortly before the legislative session ended and had drawn a backlash from open-records advocates.

The governor’s veto kills the measure this year, since the Republican-dominated legislature won’t have a chance to consider an override.

In his veto message Thursday, Beshear said the bill was “overly broad” and “impractical.”

He says the public safety concerns that led to the bill’s passage were dealt with in a separate measure that he signed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Highway 15 in Wolfe County back open after crash, two dead
This still, captured from surveillance footage of the incident, shows the moment before five...
‘You’ve gone too far’: Family seeking ‘justice’ after dispute with neighbors ends in gunfire
Carah Bell
Police: Woman arrested on meth trafficking charges
Robert Paul Childress
Police: Man wanted for abusing a child
On Monday afternoon, the governor announced the first round of bills he’s signing, but also...
Judge: Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate still legal, still in effect despite passage of HJR77

Latest News

Pleasant Hill Elementary
EF-0 tornado hits East Tenn. elementary school
Police: Two arrested for abducting 15-year-old in Harlan County
Police: Two arrested for abducting 15-year-old in Harlan County
‘It’s teaching them real life skills’: Eastern Kentucky students build tiny houses through...
‘It’s teaching them real life skills’: Eastern Kentucky students build tiny houses through grant program 11 p.m.
Students will have the option to apply for a paid internship in an organization of their choice...
AppalachiaCorps Student Internship Program now accepting applications