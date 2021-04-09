Advertisement

Ex-volunteer firefighter charged with setting church fire

The TBI says agents found that the fire had been intentionally set
Codie Austin Clark
Codie Austin Clark(WVLT / WBXX)
By David Sikes
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DRESDEN, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a former volunteer firefighter has been charged with setting a blaze at a church on Easter Sunday.

The TBI says 25-year-old Codie Austin Clark was arrested Wednesday on a charge of arson of a place of worship. TBI agents and the Dresden Fire Department investigated a fire at New Salem Presbyterian Church on Highway 89 in Weakley County on Sunday.

The TBI says agents found that the fire had been intentionally set by Clark, who had served as a volunteer firefighter in the Dresden Fire Department. Clark is free on bond.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File image
Police release identities in Wolfe County crash, Letcher County Elementary School principal & pastor is one of the victims
Carah Bell
Police: Woman arrested on meth trafficking charges
Ronnie Lou Helton
Man is accused of attempting to buy a child in Corbin
Police lights with tape
Police: Two arrested for abducting 15-year-old in Harlan County
Gov. Beshear COVID-19 update - April 5, 2021
Governor Beshear announces 625 new cases, unemployment system shut down for next four days

Latest News

Phillip Burnett Jr named KSP Commissioner
Governor Beshear selects Bell County native as Commissioner of Kentucky State Police
Laurel County Health Department
Laurel County Health Department: Only 20% of the county’s population is vaccinated
Students traveled to the University of Pikeville in 2019 for a "Physics Zoo" as part of the...
SOAR, local partners ready to ‘remake learning’
Severe Outlook 4/9
Widespread showers and storms move in Saturday
‘He was Keith, never changed’ : Community remembers Letcher County native who died in Wolfe...
‘He was Keith, never changed’ : Community remembers Letcher County native who died in Wolfe County crash