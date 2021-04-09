Country Music Hall of Famer receives his Diploma from Lawrence County High School

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WYMT) - Country Music Hall of Famer Ricky Skaggs finally received his high school diploma.

Ricky Skaggs would have graduated in 1971, instead he decided to go on tour with Dr. Ralph Stanley. One of Skaggs’ mother greatest desires was to see him graduate from High School.

“It was an amazing surprise and answered prayer of my mom,” explains Skaggs. “She wanted me to graduate before I went full time with Ralph Stanley on the road. I was about as proud of that as anything I’ve been given.”

Well, his mother’s desire came true. On June 1, Skaggs’ alma mater Lawrence County High School will presented him with his diploma for his hard work. A surprise presentation happened as musical artists such as Tyler Childers, Larry Cordle and others were participating in a virtual high school graduation ceremony for the Lawrence County High School 2020 graduating class.

Superintendent of Lawrence County High School, Dr. Robbie Fletcher presented Skaggs with the diploma.

Nashville, Tenn. (April 9, 2021) — As the Class of 2021 gears up to graduate, Country Music Hall of Fame member Ricky... Posted by Ricky Skaggs on Friday, April 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.