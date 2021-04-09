Advertisement

Country Music Hall of Famer receives his Diploma from Lawrence County High School

Ricky Skaggs is among the performers for Bluegrass Night at the Grand Ole Opry for Saturday's...
Ricky Skaggs is among the performers for Bluegrass Night at the Grand Ole Opry for Saturday's show. (Source: Chris Hollo/Circle)(WYMT)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WYMT) - Country Music Hall of Famer Ricky Skaggs finally received his high school diploma.

Ricky Skaggs would have graduated in 1971, instead he decided to go on tour with Dr. Ralph Stanley. One of Skaggs’ mother greatest desires was to see him graduate from High School.

“It was an amazing surprise and answered prayer of my mom,” explains Skaggs. “She wanted me to graduate before I went full time with Ralph Stanley on the road. I was about as proud of that as anything I’ve been given.”

Well, his mother’s desire came true. On June 1, Skaggs’ alma mater Lawrence County High School will presented him with his diploma for his hard work. A surprise presentation happened as musical artists such as Tyler Childers, Larry Cordle and others were participating in a virtual high school graduation ceremony for the Lawrence County High School 2020 graduating class.

Superintendent of Lawrence County High School, Dr. Robbie Fletcher presented Skaggs with the diploma.

Nashville, Tenn. (April 9, 2021) — As the Class of 2021 gears up to graduate, Country Music Hall of Fame member Ricky...

Posted by Ricky Skaggs on Friday, April 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Police release identities in Wolfe County crash, Letcher County Elementary School principal & pastor is one of the victims
Carah Bell
Police: Woman arrested on meth trafficking charges
Ronnie Lou Helton
Man is accused of attempting to buy a child in Corbin
On Monday afternoon, the governor announced the first round of bills he’s signing, but also...
Judge: Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate still legal, still in effect despite passage of HJR77
Gov. Beshear COVID-19 update - April 5, 2021
Governor Beshear announces 625 new cases, unemployment system shut down for next four days

Latest News

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signs a bill related to the American Rescue Plan Act in the...
Governor Beshear signs education, criminal justice bills, and bill limiting no knock warrants
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
July 1 permitless carry becomes law in Tennessee
Pleasant Hill Elementary
EF-0 tornado hits East Tenn. elementary school
Police: Two arrested for abducting 15-year-old in Harlan County
Police: Two arrested for abducting 15-year-old in Harlan County