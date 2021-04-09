Advertisement

C-47 World War II-era plane available for tours at Blue Grass Airport this weekend

By Ally Blake
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re looking for something fun and historical to do this weekend, the Blue Grass Airport is the place to go. This weekend the “That’s All Brother” C-47 airplane will be at the airport for tours and rides.

It’s been 77 years since the “That’s All Brother” C-47 plane was defending our country, and now the plane is serving the people in a different way.

“It was a jack of all trades. A transport airplane, it was a VIP transport for generals and things like that. It held cargo, but in the case where this one made its history was this was a paratroop airplane,” pilot John Cotter said.

Cotter has been flying this plane for four years, and has over 30 years of flying experience. He says that this plane is different than most commercial aircraft nowadays.

“This airplane is almost 30 years old. It’s a little bit different than what you’d see on the ramp at the airport now. It’s not a 737 or a 777, it’s a little more basic. It doesn’t have any computers to fly the airplane,” Cotter said.

This plane not only has made history, but was able to relive its past two years ago.

“When this airplane was restored a few years ago, one of the reasons we wanted to get the restoration done on time was we took it to Europe in 2019 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of D-Day,” Cotter said.

This specific plane was the lead airplane on that memorable day. It called the shots and without it, things may have been different.

“It went in with approximately 25 paratroopers in the morning and with a lead of about 800 airplanes,” Cotter said.

This weekend you can come out with your family to see the plane, go for a rides and also for a tour of the museum.

