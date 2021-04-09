Beat COVID? You still need the vaccine, doctor says

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - Doctors are pushing for more Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, including those who have already had the virus.

Anyone who had the coronavirus has some level of protection through antibodies. So far, researchers believe those antibodies can stay in a person’s system for about 90 days. However, that’s not always guaranteed and may not protect against new variants of the virus.

Baptist Health LaGrange Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt La McDanald believes the COVID vaccine offers a better level of protection than what the body can produce.

“Currently, we recommend people who have had COVID to actually get the full vaccination, which with Moderna and Pfizer is both doses, and Johnson & Johnson is just a single shot,” McDanald said. “Mainly, because we think the combination of the two shots provides the most protection.”

A new study shows Moderna’s vaccine could offer protection for at least six months. Duke researchers also found the vaccine provides protection against the California mutations.

McDanald said anyone with concerns about which vaccine is right for them is encouraged to reach out to their primary care doctor.

