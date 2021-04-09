AppalachiaCorps Student Internship Program now accepting applications

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A paid summer internship program is set to launch this summer called AppalachiaCorps.

The two to four-month internship program is designed to help students who are driven and want to serve their community. This internship opportunity will help them learn and research in Eastern Kentucky and the greater Appalachian region.

“We are excited to provide paid internship opportunities for students to be able to partner with community organizations in the Appalachian region,” said Kathryn Engle, associate director of the Appalachian Center. “The AppalachiaCorps program will allow students to be plugged into many great projects in Eastern Kentucky and beyond and make an impact in their communities.”

Students will get to work through an organization of their choice and will allow them to tailor their internship experience that ties in with their career or work goals. Students also have the option to receive academic credit.

Students interested in participating in the program should fill out the online inquiry form by Friday, April 16. Although applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Students will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

An information session will be held 1:30-2:30 p.m. Monday, April 19.

“The AppalachiaCorps program provides students with an opportunity to become leaders in either their home region or a region of their interest, while also giving them the creative freedom to work with a community organization of their choice that aligns with their own passions,” said Grace Moses, a UK 2020 graduate who participated in the pilot program last year.

The program is available to all students in good standing at the university, both graduate and undergraduates. Applicants must have a GPA of 3.0 or higher. Students can come from any discipline. Students in the UK College of Arts and Sciences, from the Appalachian region, who are first generation, and those working through the Federal Work-Study program are strongly encouraged to apply.

For more information, visit https://appalachiancenter.as.uky.edu/appalachiacorps.

The University of Kentucky Appalachian Center and Center for Service-Learning and Civic Engagment are the one’s organizing the internship program.

