Watch: Governor Beshear holds Thursday COVID-19 news conference

Gov. Beshear COVID-19 update - April 5, 2021
Gov. Beshear COVID-19 update - April 5, 2021(Gov. Andy Beshear - YouTube)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is holding his last scheduled COVID-19 news conference of the week from the State Capitol in Frankfort.

You can watch that news conference here:

Governor Andy Beshear gives Thursday COVID-19 update.

Posted by WYMT on Thursday, April 8, 2021

As of Wednesday, seven out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

