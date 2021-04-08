Advertisement

Unreleased Prince album coming out this summer

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Never-before-heard music by Prince is being released five years after his death.

The Prince estate has announced the release of “Welcome 2 America.”

Prince wrote and recorded the album before a 2010 tour, but it was never made public.

The title track “Welcome 2 America” is already streaming on several platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

The album is dropping July 30.

Prince died in April 2016 after accidentally overdosing on the opioid fentanyl.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This still, captured from surveillance footage of the incident, shows the moment before five...
‘You’ve gone too far’: Family seeking ‘justice’ after dispute with neighbors ends in gunfire
Carah Bell
Police: Woman arrested on meth trafficking charges
Robert Paul Childress
Police: Man wanted for abusing a child
File image
Highway 15 in Wolfe County back open after crash, two dead
President Biden is laying out his plan to implement the massive $1.9 trillion American Rescue...
Tennessee, Kentucky file lawsuit against Biden administration state tax policy

Latest News

The U.S. military is incorporating the use of force-plate technology in an effort to prevent...
New technology at military bases aims to prevent injury
Gov. Beshear COVID-19 update - April 5, 2021
Watch: Governor Beshear holds Thursday COVID-19 news conference
Dr. Daniel Kenady is a seasoned doctor, who rather than retire, is helping bridge the health...
One doctor’s journey to Bridge the Health Divide in eastern Kentucky
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed
Joe Biden announces new action to curb gun violence. (Source: CNN Newsource)
President Biden takes action on gun control