UK mistakenly sends program acceptance emails to 500,000 people

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent error by the University of Kentucky led to a little over half a million prospective students mistakenly getting acceptance emails.

UK spokesperson Jay Blanton says an email was sent through UK’s “customer relationship management” tool.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader say it was a program with the College of Health Sciences.

Only a handful of those on the list had been admitted to UK.

Blanton says they apologize for the error, and urge students to contact them if there is any confusion.

