Students at Jackson City Schools are building life skills by learning entrepreneurship

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As the workforce continues to evolve, students at Jackson City Schools are building skills as they learn about entrepreneurship.

“It helps you be more creative and come up with new ideas. You don’t have to completely re-invent the wheel though. You can use other ideas but just find a way to make them better,” said seventh grader Addison Lindon.

Through the program, students participated in a pitch contest, taking the pandemic into consideration as they developed a business idea.

“There’s a lot of people scared to go out and get their groceries and there’s no really companies or businesses that deliver groceries in our area,” said senior Micah Henson. “So we thought that it would be a good idea to maybe do kind of like a DoorDash service instead of doing food, we take groceries to people.”

After developing a business idea for several months, they ultimately presented it to panel of judges, like the show Shark Tank.

“It takes a lot of work because we have to stay after school and work on it a lot. So it takes a lot of time and hard work,” said seventh grader Karigan Turner.

Lindon says having the ability to learn about entrepreneurship is important as it will help in her future career goals.

“Architecture requires a lot of designing and creating different things so it’s kind of just like creating and designing products,” she said.

School officials say the entrepreneur program was made possible through a partnership with Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC). For more information on entrepreneur education you can visit HCTC’S website or by clicking here.

