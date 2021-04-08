Strong to severe storms possible as cold front approaches

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front will push into the mountains bringing us showers and thunderstorms this afternoon into the early evening hours.

Tonight and Tomorrow

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded Eastern Kentucky to a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. The main threats will be gusty winds and possibly some pockets of heavy rain. We could see some hail with some of those stronger storms. The timing is starting now through about 9 p.m. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible Friday, but I think most of us stay dry. Highs will get back to near 80! Those sunny skies and winds from the south will help warm us up tomorrow. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s with clouds increasing.

The Weekend

Another system arrives Saturday bringing us soggier weather. Highs will only get into the lower 70s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s. The Storm Prediction Center has areas along I-75 in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. I think most of us just see showers on Saturday with a few rumbles of thunder.

A stray shower is possible early Sunday morning but we should see that mixture of sun and clouds with highs getting into the upper 60s to lower 70s. We’ll be slightly cooler on Sunday, but at least we’ll see that sunshine!

Extended Forecast

The first half of the new work week looks nice! We’ll see more sunshine with highs getting into the upper 60s to lower 70s Monday and Tuesday.

Highs will cool off into the lower 60s by Wednesday and Thursday. There is a chance for a stray shower or two throughout the week, but most of us should stay dry!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.