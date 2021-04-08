Advertisement

Southwestern falls to Anderson County, 78-67 in first round of Girls’ Sweet 16

By Camille Gear
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WYMT) - Southwestern fell to Anderson County 78-67, in the first round of the girls’ Sweet 16. Alexa Smiddy and Ayden Smiddy led the Warriors with 12 points each, Marissa Loveless followed with 11.

Alexa Smiddy had foul trouble in the first half, with three fouls. The Warriors trailed by 14 at halftime.

Anderson County went on a 10-0 run in the third quarter to extend the lead to 17 points.

Amiya Jenkins led the Bearcats with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Anderson County will face Franklin County in Friday’s 2 p.m. quarterfinal.

The Lady Warriors end the season at 20-4.

