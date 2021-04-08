Southwestern falls to Anderson County, 78-67 in first round of Girls’ Sweet 16

(WYMT) - Southwestern fell to Anderson County 78-67, in the first round of the girls’ Sweet 16. Alexa Smiddy and Ayden Smiddy led the Warriors with 12 points each, Marissa Loveless followed with 11.

Alexa Smiddy had foul trouble in the first half, with three fouls. The Warriors trailed by 14 at halftime.

HALFTIME: Southwestern trails Anderson County, 37-23. Alexa Smiddy’s third foul early in the second quarter was the turning point in this one. @SportsOT pic.twitter.com/WQRiHTEXpy — WYMT (@WYMT) April 8, 2021

Anderson County went on a 10-0 run in the third quarter to extend the lead to 17 points.

End of 3: Anderson County closes the quarter on a 10-0 run to take a commanding 58-41 lead over Southwestern into the 4th quarter. @SportsOT pic.twitter.com/zjnFojHR7Q — WYMT (@WYMT) April 8, 2021

Amiya Jenkins led the Bearcats with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Anderson County will face Franklin County in Friday’s 2 p.m. quarterfinal.

The Lady Warriors end the season at 20-4.

