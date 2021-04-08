Sheriff: Golden Alert issued for missing Whitley County teen
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a missing teen.
The teenager is Veronica Russell. She was last seen early Thursday morning around 4:56 a.m. near her last known location on 10 Sweet Briar Road in Corbin.
Russell is diagnosed with ADHD, anxiety disorder, disruptive disorder, and mood disorder.
Russel was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jacket, and a tan head wrap.
If you know any information or if you seen Russell, deputies urge you to call them at 606-549-6017.
