Senator Mitch McConnell discusses vaccine distribution and COVID-19 relief at Pikeville Medical Center

By AJ Cabbagestalk and Claudette Enriquez
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell will speak at the Pikeville Medical Center about vaccine distribution and COVID-19 relief bills Thursday afternoon.

Senator McConnell led the Senate to pass five rescue packages distributing almost $48 billion for the development and treatments through Operation Warp Speed.

In January alone, Kentucky received almost $87 million in federal funding to help the state administer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

In the past seven days he has stopped in Owensboro, Lexington, Louisville, Paducah and Hazard.

Watch it live below:

