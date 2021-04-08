Scattered storms move in for Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After several days of above normal temperatures, we’re paying up as a cold front brings scattered thunderstorms to the region.

Thursday and Thursday Night

We’re watching a cold front slowly moving toward the mountains as we go through the day today. Scattered thunderstorms moving in from the west this morning will fall apart as the ingredients aren’t the best around here. These storms will lay down boundaries that will the focus for more storms later today. We can’t rule out a couple of stronger storms flaring up, but they should be few and far between. Our entire area is under a Marginal Risk (or one out of five on the severe weather scale) for severe weather for the potential for some gusty winds.

The mountains have been placed in a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather for Thursday, April 8. (WYMT Weather)

Highs this afternoon should end up in the middle 70s before the storms move in. Winds could be gusty out of the south as well.

Storms will be moving out as we head through the evening and overnight hours as gusty winds calm down. Lows tonight stay mild, in the middle 50s.

Starting the Weekend

We get a bit of a break heading into our Friday. After the chance of a stray shower early Friday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds heading through the afternoon hours. High temperatures stay on the warm side ahead of our next system with highs in the middle 70s. Mostly cloudy skies work back in Friday night with lows in the middle to upper 70s.

Saturday looks to be a rather soggy day as another strong storm system moves through the region. The best chance for severe weather should stay south of Kentucky, but we could see some heavy rain at times. Luckily, it looks like things should move fast enough that we won’t have to deal with too many flooding issues. Highs cool down into the lower 70s, with overnight lows falling back into the upper 40s.

Into Next Week

We should start to dry out heading into the end of the weekend and into next week on the back side of Saturday’s system. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday and Monday as highs stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A cooler airmass looks to work in for mid-next week with partly cloudy skies and slight chances for showers as highs fall into the 60s.

