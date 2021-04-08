Advertisement

Samuel Adams to offer free beer if you get COVID vaccine

Beginning Monday, April 12, Samuel Adams is offering to buy a brew for anyone who shows proof of recent coronavirus vaccination on Twitter or Instagram.
If you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 you could receive a free beer.
If you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 you could receive a free beer.
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
(WVLT) - If you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 you could receive a free beer.

Beginning Monday, April 12, Samuel Adams is offering to buy a brew for anyone who shows proof of a recent coronavirus vaccination on Twitter or Instagram.

“Sam Adams hopes drinkers will get back to supporting the bars and restaurants they love,’' the company announced. “So, if you get vaccinated against COVID-19, we’ll buy your first beer back.’'

The company said they’ll send $7 through Cash App for a beer at people’s favorite bar through its #ShotForSam vaccine incentive program in an effort to support local bars.

To receive the offer, a person must post a photo with their vaccination sticker or bandage on social media, use the hashtag #shotforsam and tag @samueladamsbeer.

The company said the offer is for the first 10,000 people who participate by May 15 or while supplies last. Those who post will get a DM from Samuel Adams.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

