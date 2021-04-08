Advertisement

Pike Central boys’ head basketball coach resigns

(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Pike Central head coach Robert Amis announced his resignation from the boys’ basketball program on Thursday. Amis led the hawks to a 16-11 record in his first season with Pike Central. The Hawks also made their first 15th Region Tournament appearance this season since 2017.

“I met with the principal this morning and he and I had different philosophies about how to build a contending/competitive program. With that being said, I resigned as head basketball coach and now pursuing other opportunities. I’ve already been contacted by schools at different levels. I appreciate all the hard work and dedication my staff and players exerted this season,” said Amis.

