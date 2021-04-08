Advertisement

More pollen means more sniffles, risk of asthma attack

Seasonal changes affect many East Tennesseans
By Anne Brock
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -If you’re sniffling and sneezing from seasonal allergies lately in East Tennessee, you’re not alone.

Climate Central scientists have studied how longer growing seasons and higher levels of carbon dioxide in the air lead to more pollen from plants and that can exacerbate allergies as well as asthma.

Susan Pickering says she enjoys gardening and will continue to spend time outdoors, despite her seasonal allergies. “Pollen, grass, you name it, it bothers me, about everything. So luckily they only come about twice a year.”

The Centers for Disease Control says some good habits that can help during times of high pollen include not touching your eyes to lessen irritation to them, plus washing your hands after spending time outdoors.

The CDC cautions that more pollen can mean more likelihood of triggering an asthma attack for some people. So, it’s a reminder to check with your doctor about proper treatment and the proper rescue inhaler to have on hand.

Here is a guide from the CDC on the difference between COVID-19 symptoms and seasonal allergies.

