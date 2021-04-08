Man is accused of attempting to buy a child in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Police say a man attempted to buy a three-year-old boy from his grandmother.

Police said after 4 p.m. Wednesday, the grandmother called officers saying a man approached her grandchild to help him climb over the fence.

Investigators said that man was Ronnie Lou Helton.

Police said the grandmother then yelled at Helton to let go of the child. The boy ran towards the woman’s boyfriend and hid behind him.

That is when police say Helton offered the Grandmother $1,000 for the child. She refused, telling the man to go away as she called the police.

Helton was arrested and charged with kidnapping and promoting human trafficking, he was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.