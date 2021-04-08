Advertisement

Judge: Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate still legal, still in effect despite passage of HJR77

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd ruled Wednesday that Governor Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 orders, including the mask mandate, are still legal and in effect despite lawmakers’ passage of House Joint Resolution 77.

HJR77 ends all executive orders, administrative regulations, or other directives from the governor. The list of orders included in the measure is extensive and can be found here.

The resolution would also “prohibit the Governor from adoption of new measures to deal with the COVID-19 crisis,” the judge wrote.

Judge Shepherd said both parties agree the resolution was passed as a way to implement Senate Bill 1, which limits the governor’s executive orders to 30 days during a state of emergency.

“In short, HJR77 is the General Assembly’s legislative mechanism to implement SB1 and to terminate a broad range of executive actions in the field of public health that constitute the state’s attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” wrote Judge Shepherd.

He found the measure to present the same legal issues and public concerns as a trio of bills (SB1, SB2, HB1) already under the temporary injunction Judge Shepherd previously ordered on March 3.

The judge noted the legislation “creates uncertainty and unnecessary obstacles” in the fight against COVID-19.

Lawmakers can ask the court for specific orders they think are now unwarranted or unsupported to be ended.

Judge Shepherd ruled existing executive orders should remain “in full force” until final judgment.

“Until this issues has been resolved, it would create a great public harm and would undermine effective public health requirements to allow the temporary suspension or termination of the Governor’s public health orders,” wrote Judge Shepherd.

The Beshear administration also questioned the validity of part of the 2021-22 budget (House Bill 192) that would prevent the governor from spending money to enforce COVID-19 regulations. Judge Shepherd said that is not ready to be argued at this time because the current budget is in effect through June 30, 2021.

There were also concerns raised about Senate Bill 148 regarding child care, day care, and pre-school facilities, but not through a motion.

The judge has asked both sides to meet to resolve concerns about the implementation of that bill.

You can view the order here.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This still, captured from surveillance footage of the incident, shows the moment before five...
‘You’ve gone too far’: Family seeking ‘justice’ after dispute with neighbors ends in gunfire
Police Lights
9-day-old Louisville infant found with broken arm and legs; parents arrested
Two were hurt in a shooting on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Shooting investigation underway in Floyd County
Edgar Sizemore is accused of stealing a car.
Police: Woman tries to stop man from stealing her car in Laurel County
Emmanuel Curry
‘Unbelievably desperate and dumb:’ NKY teenager facing 69 counts of child porn

Latest News

Lee Co. leaders looking for volunteers to help flood victims as area awaits federal funding
37-year-old Derek Nance faces seven counts of criminal mischief and drug charges.
Lexington man arrested for vandalism at WKYT, other TV stations
Harlan County man continues COVID-19 recovery battling long-term effects
Harlan County man continues COVID-19 recovery battling long-term effects 6 p.m.
Harlan County man continues COVID-19 recovery battling long-term effects
‘I’ve come too far. I’ll be alright’: Harlan County man continues COVID-19 recovery battling long-term effects