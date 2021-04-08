Highway 15 in Wolfe County shutdown after crash, two dead

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Highway 15 is currently closed due to a crash.

Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office tells WYMT that two people died due to injuries from the crash. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other person died on the way to the hospital.

Kentucky State Police Morehead Post is currently conducting an investigation.

Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office says Highway 15 will be shut down for another hour and half to two hours.

KY 15 is currently closed about one mile south of Campton in Wolfe County due to a wreck. The length of the closure is... Posted by KYTC District 10 on Thursday, April 8, 2021

