Advertisement

Highway 15 in Wolfe County shutdown after crash, two dead

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Highway 15 is currently closed due to a crash.

Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office tells WYMT that two people died due to injuries from the crash. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other person died on the way to the hospital.

Kentucky State Police Morehead Post is currently conducting an investigation.

Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office says Highway 15 will be shut down for another hour and half to two hours.

KY 15 is currently closed about one mile south of Campton in Wolfe County due to a wreck. The length of the closure is...

Posted by KYTC District 10 on Thursday, April 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This still, captured from surveillance footage of the incident, shows the moment before five...
‘You’ve gone too far’: Family seeking ‘justice’ after dispute with neighbors ends in gunfire
Carah Bell
Police: Woman arrested on meth trafficking charges
Robert Paul Childress
Police: Man wanted for abusing a child
President Biden is laying out his plan to implement the massive $1.9 trillion American Rescue...
Tennessee, Kentucky file lawsuit against Biden administration state tax policy
Shane Whitehead was arrested in Bell County on Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Tazewell, TN man charged with rape in Bell County

Latest News

‘I’ve come too far. I’ll be alright’: Harlan County man continues COVID-19 recovery battling...
‘I’ve come too far. I’ll be alright’: Harlan County man continues COVID-19 recovery battling long-term effects 11 p.m.
After reporting each fraudulent claim to the state's unemployment office, the owner has not...
Ky. restaurant owner receives unemployment fraud claims from ‘employees’ who have never worked for him
Landon Haas was swinging in his back yard when he heard cries for help.
5-year-old boy helps save elderly neighbor who fell down hill into creek
Lee Co. leaders looking for volunteers to help flood victims as area awaits federal funding