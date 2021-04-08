Fouls hurt Pikeville, Panthers lose to Marshall County 56-52

(WYMT) - The Pikeville Panthers fell short in the first round of the KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 to Marshall County, losing 56-52. Trinity Rowe led the Panthers with 18 points, Kenzie Maynard followed with 12.

Rylee Theiss fouled out late in the fourth quarter.

The Panthers were down by nine at halftime, 33-24.

HALFTIME: Pikeville trails Marshall County, 33-24. Lady Panthers had the lead down to 4 before the Lady Marshals pushed it back to 9. @SportsOT pic.twitter.com/IBWv875nUQ — WYMT (@WYMT) April 8, 2021

Pikeville made a run in the second half to cut the lead to four points but never came any closer.

Pikeville ends their season at 25-6.

FINAL: Pikeville’s comeback effort falls short. Marshall County defeats the Lady Panthers, 56-52. @SportsOT pic.twitter.com/9YmeuzGRne — WYMT (@WYMT) April 8, 2021

