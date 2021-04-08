Advertisement

Fouls hurt Pikeville, Panthers lose to Marshall County 56-52

Pikeville vs. Marshall County in KHSAA girls' sweet 16
Pikeville vs. Marshall County in KHSAA girls' sweet 16(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The Pikeville Panthers fell short in the first round of the KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 to Marshall County, losing 56-52. Trinity Rowe led the Panthers with 18 points, Kenzie Maynard followed with 12.

Rylee Theiss fouled out late in the fourth quarter.

The Panthers were down by nine at halftime, 33-24.

Pikeville made a run in the second half to cut the lead to four points but never came any closer.

Pikeville ends their season at 25-6.

