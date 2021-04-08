Advertisement

Five-star kicker commits to Kentucky

Boyle County's Jackson Smith commits to Kentucky
Boyle County's Jackson Smith commits to Kentucky(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Apr. 8, 2021
(WYMT) - Boyle County’s Jackson Smith announced on Kentucky Sports Radio that he will be joining Mark Stoops’ squad.

According to ProKicker.com, Smith is ranked as the top No. 1 kicker and punter.

Smith is the son of former Wildcat Andy Smith, who was an All-SEC punter that set a school record in 1999. In December, Smith made a 23-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Rebels to a 4A State Championship.

This is the third in-state prospect for Mark Stoops’ squad for the 2022 class. Smith will join Johnson Central’s Grant Bingham and Corbin’s Treyveon Longmire.

