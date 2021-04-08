Death investigation underway in Johnson County

STAFFORDSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday outside of a home in Johnson County.

Investigators said troopers found Terry Hall, 51, dead outside a home on Slate Branch Road in Staffordsville.

The Johnson County Coroner pronounced Hall dead at the scene. His body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

