Advertisement

Death investigation underway in Johnson County

Troopers were called out Wednesday night in reference to a death investigation.
Troopers were called out Wednesday night in reference to a death investigation.(KWCH 12)
By TJ Caudill
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORDSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday outside of a home in Johnson County.

Investigators said troopers found Terry Hall, 51, dead outside a home on Slate Branch Road in Staffordsville.

The Johnson County Coroner pronounced Hall dead at the scene. His body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Highway 15 in Wolfe County back open after crash, two dead
This still, captured from surveillance footage of the incident, shows the moment before five...
‘You’ve gone too far’: Family seeking ‘justice’ after dispute with neighbors ends in gunfire
Carah Bell
Police: Woman arrested on meth trafficking charges
Robert Paul Childress
Police: Man wanted for abusing a child
On Monday afternoon, the governor announced the first round of bills he’s signing, but also...
Judge: Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate still legal, still in effect despite passage of HJR77

Latest News

Gov. Beshear COVID-19 update - April 5, 2021
Governor Beshear announces 625 new cases, unemployment system shut down for next four days
Dr. Daniel Kenady is a seasoned doctor, who rather than retire, is helping bridge the health...
One doctor’s journey to Bridge the Health Divide in eastern Kentucky
Jackson City School students learn entrepreneurship
Students at Jackson City Schools are building life skills by learning entrepreneurship
Allergy season is upon us as pollen increases around Kentucky