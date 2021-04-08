Advertisement

Business seeing rebound as patrons plan return to Kentucky Derby

Patrons planning for the Kentucky Derby are beginning to think about what they will wear....
Patrons planning for the Kentucky Derby are beginning to think about what they will wear. (Source: WAVE 3 News)(WAVE)
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby is now less than a month away.

Whether people are heading to the track or planning on attending a party, they may be doing something they haven’t done in two years: preparing for race day.

From feathers to bows, the fashions of Derby weekend are already coming together at The Hat Girls in St. Matthews.

“Everybody loves to do a little pink for Oaks Day, and we’ve got the reds, yellows, orange,” Kate Smith, who co-owns the hat design shop, said.

After a race with no fans last year, Smith and her business partner, Rachel Bell, said their inventory is up, but unlike 2020, so is demand.

“We are right on par with where we were in 2019,” Bell said. “So, we’re starting to feel like, even though capacity is a little bit dwindled down, people are ready to get out and we are ramping up.”

Infield-only general admissions tickets went on sale by Churchill Downs Wednesday. It was welcomed news to the store specializing in Derby headwear, including hats and fascinators.

“The good news is capacity just keeps going up,” Smith said. “So, things just keep getting better and better.”

So far, most of their customers are from out of town, but they claim that’s how it typically works.

“Most people we’ve been working with are actually planning on going to the track,” Smith said. “But, I think, this week is when we’ve started to get a lot more interest from local people. So, I think we’ll run into that, where it’s definitely some home parties and people going to the track.”

This year is also different for the pair who’ve been designing for Derby for almost a decade – and that’s not just because of the pandemic.

“Kate’s pregnant this year,” Bell said. “So, she’ll be sleeping a little bit more and I’m sure I’ll be picking up the slack in those last final weeks.”

They still expect a rush, but it’ll be a change from years past when the two said they put in 20-hour days for weeks and slept at the shop.

“We have 30 days to sell as many hats as we can and this is our entire year based around the Derby,” Bell said. “So, after a year off last year, we are ready to make some sales and make some more hats.”

When it comes to this year’s fashion trends of the first Saturday in May, those at the Hat Girls said they notice people are still being mindful of matching their masks with their outfits, adding that many are opting for fascinators and pastel colors.

Other than that, they said they aren’t noticing any other major themes in terms of style this year.

The Hat Girls is currently open by appointment only. Its operators said they plan to open to the public the two weekends heading into the Derby and have a presence at Downtown hotels.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This still, captured from surveillance footage of the incident, shows the moment before five...
‘You’ve gone too far’: Family seeking ‘justice’ after dispute with neighbors ends in gunfire
Robert Paul Childress
Police: Man wanted for abusing a child
Carah Bell
Police: Woman arrested on meth trafficking charges
President Biden is laying out his plan to implement the massive $1.9 trillion American Rescue...
Tennessee, Kentucky file lawsuit against Biden administration state tax policy
Shane Whitehead was arrested in Bell County on Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Tazewell, TN man charged with rape in Bell County

Latest News

‘I’ve come too far. I’ll be alright’: Harlan County man continues COVID-19 recovery battling...
‘I’ve come too far. I’ll be alright’: Harlan County man continues COVID-19 recovery battling long-term effects 11 p.m.
After reporting each fraudulent claim to the state's unemployment office, the owner has not...
Ky. restaurant owner receives unemployment fraud claims from ‘employees’ who have never worked for him
Landon Haas was swinging in his back yard when he heard cries for help.
5-year-old boy helps save elderly neighbor who fell down hill into creek
Lee Co. leaders looking for volunteers to help flood victims as area awaits federal funding
Landon Haas was swinging in his back yard when he heard cries for help.
5-year-old boy helps save elderly man who fell down hill into creek