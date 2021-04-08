Allergy season is upon us as pollen increases around Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s only the beginning of allergy season, and most of Kentucky is notorious for some of the worst pollen levels in the US. Allergy sufferers could really feel the wrath in the next couple of weeks as we get into the the head of spring.

If you haven’t started taking allergy medicine, you’re going to want to start taking it soon as pollen levels go through the roof as we go deeper into the season.

“I think it’s going to be a fairly significant season,” said Dr. Beth Miller, the division chief of Allergy and Immunology at the University of Kentucky.

Dr. Miller says allergy season in the bluegrass can last for many months.

“Spring to summer to fall, which is trees, to grass, to ragweeds. So we have pretty clear seasons, and a lot of patients are bothered by that,” Dr. Miller said.

There is really only one good way to get over pollen season and for a lot of people, it’s not the easiest.

“Avoidance is the first measure, so staying in,” Dr. Miller said.

For a lot of people that have to be outside for work, this is a battle they face every day. But, there is a time during the day where the levels are more tame.

“Around noon, when it’s the hottest, is probably the best time to be out in the yard,” Dr. Miller said.

Dr. Miller says they are starting to see an uptick in appointments and that it’s important for allergy sufferers to take their nasal steroids and antihistamines daily to combat allergies caused by pollen.

