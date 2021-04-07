Advertisement

Woman, 64, fatally stabbed while walking dogs in Calif. neighborhood

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Authorities in California are investigating the murder of a 64-year-old Asian American woman, who was attacked while walking her dogs. It is not believed to have been a hate crime.

Surveillance video captured the violent Saturday morning attack on 64-year-old Ke Chieh Meng, who was Asian American. A female suspect in dark clothing approached her, repeatedly stabbed her, then casually walked away.

Police say Meng died at the hospital.

Ke Chieh Meng, 64, died after she was stabbed multiple times while walking her two dogs in a Riverside, California, neighborhood.(Source: Riverside Police Department, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Darlene Montoya, an apparent transient. She was booked into jail on a murder charge.

Investigators do not believe the incident was a hate crime, despite a recent surge in violence nationwide against Asian Americans.

Officer Ryan Railsback says a motive is still not clear.

Police say 23-year-old Darlene Montoya, an apparent transient was arrested on suspicion of murder.(Source: Riverside Police Department, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

“Our detectives have been talking with the suspect, and based on what she’s been saying, there’s nothing to suggest that she attacked the victim because of her being Asian,” Railsback said. “But we do have some concerns about her mental health and substance abuse.”

Neighbors say homelessness has become a bigger problem in the area, and this incident is a reminder to be extra aware of your surroundings.

