‘We are so thankful’ : Riverside Christian School now in better place following flooding and cleanup

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Like many buildings throughout Eastern Kentucky, the Riverside Christian School was also impacted by flooding.

“I’ve been here when water has risen but not like this. This is a place where I go to literally pour every bit of myself and Jesus in and to see this much damage to it, it hurt,” said Teacher Mack Asher.

With the flooding, the school sustained many damages.

“The flooding was pretty devastating. We had about three to four feet in the main hallways which means it wiped out offices, two elementary classrooms, three junior high classrooms. Just everything under mud. Our gym was destroyed,” said Principal Meg Asher.

But now, things look bright as the school saw a drastic improvement following the recent clean-up process.

“It’s starting to look like normal. Unfortunately there is dry wall that’s missing. There’s other things that had to be... but it’s like okay. We’re getting back into it. So that’s one of those things,” said Mack. “That’s what cleaning up looked like. Removing everything and then removing the mud and then getting it to look how it’s supposed to.”

However, Meg says the community is to thank for working together to support the school.

“It’s been so cool having so many hands in on it because this place has been here so long. It’s such a staple in our community and people love Riverside and want to help,” she said.

Mack says help is still appreciated as staff work to continue to pick up the pieces and recover.

“We not only want to pour into the community but we need the community to help pour back. We are so thankful...in the very beginning but we still need you,” he said.

Meg says those wishing to donate or volunteer can visit their website at riversidechristian.org or their Facebook page at Riverside Christian School.

