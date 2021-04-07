Gov. Beshear joined by state lawmakers to sign election, COVID-19 relief bills

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear, Secretary of State Michael Adams and members of House and Senate leadership held a news conference Wednesday morning.

The Governor first signed a bill, House Bill 574, allowing a minimum of three days of early voting, along with an online absentee ballot request portal, and requiring ballot drop boxes.

“Voting is the bedrock of democracy,” Gov. Beshear said. “I look forward to continuing this work with lawmakers and Secretary of State Michael Adams.”

Gov. Beshear also signed House Bills 320 and 382, allocating funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, with the governor remarking that the bill will ultimately help create 14,500 jobs in the state.

These bills will allow for $300 million to go into the Broadband Deployment Fund to help improve broadband internet infrastructure in rural and underserved parts of the state. $140 million has also been allocated for full-day kindergarten.

$575 million is also going to repay the Federal Unemployment Insurance Loan.

Senate Bill 36 also provides $250 million in grant funds to improve water system infrastructure in the state.

House Bill 556 provides for major investments in schools, providing $127 million in funds for the construction of new schools, with $75 million earmarked for vocational schools. The bill also includes $20 million for funding rural hospitals.

“I think this could be one of the biggest tools for selling our park system,” said Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester). “It’s a great opportunity that we put all these things together, house and senate, Republican and Democrat, that actually creates an economic dynamic for future expansion.”

“This was a confirmation of what is possible when government is working together,” said Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville). “What you saw the last two days of the legislative session was the Democrats and Republicans coming together and saying ‘how can we help Kentuckians?’”

“Today is a great day as we move forward,” said House Minority Floor Leader Joni Jenkins (D-Louisville).

