Turnovers hurt South Laurel, Cardinals fall short to Franklin County 55-50
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The South Laurel Lady Cardinals fall in overtime against Franklin County 55-50. The Cardinals turned the ball over 28 times. The Flyers won the overtime period 5-0.
Reagan Jones led the Cardinals with 14 points, Emily Cox led the team with 12 rebounds.
The Cardinals trailed by one after the first in a back and forth battle.
South Laurel trailed by nine at the break, 33-24. Foul trouble hurt the Lady Cardinals in the first half, Rachel Presley picked up two, and Emily Cox had three fouls.
In the third quarter, South Laurel went on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to one point, but Franklin County responded with a 9-0 run to lead 43-36.
The Cardinals end the season at 20-11.
