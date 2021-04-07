Turnovers hurt South Laurel, Cardinals fall short to Franklin County 55-50

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The South Laurel Lady Cardinals fall in overtime against Franklin County 55-50. The Cardinals turned the ball over 28 times. The Flyers won the overtime period 5-0.

Reagan Jones led the Cardinals with 14 points, Emily Cox led the team with 12 rebounds.

The Cardinals trailed by one after the first in a back and forth battle.

End of 1: South Laurel and Franklin County going back and forth. Lady Flyers lead, 11-10. @SportsOT pic.twitter.com/9Vc432CEtq — WYMT (@WYMT) April 7, 2021

South Laurel trailed by nine at the break, 33-24. Foul trouble hurt the Lady Cardinals in the first half, Rachel Presley picked up two, and Emily Cox had three fouls.

HALFTIME: South Laurel trails Franklin County, 33-24.



Lady Cards have been without Rachel Presley for most of the first half as she picked up two first quarter fouls. @SportsOT pic.twitter.com/wdaTeIkEKG — WYMT (@WYMT) April 7, 2021

In the third quarter, South Laurel went on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to one point, but Franklin County responded with a 9-0 run to lead 43-36.

The Cardinals end the season at 20-11.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.