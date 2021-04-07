Advertisement

Turnovers hurt South Laurel, Cardinals fall short to Franklin County 55-50

South Laurel Girls Sweet 16 2021
South Laurel Girls Sweet 16 2021(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The South Laurel Lady Cardinals fall in overtime against Franklin County 55-50. The Cardinals turned the ball over 28 times. The Flyers won the overtime period 5-0.

Reagan Jones led the Cardinals with 14 points, Emily Cox led the team with 12 rebounds.

The Cardinals trailed by one after the first in a back and forth battle.

South Laurel trailed by nine at the break, 33-24. Foul trouble hurt the Lady Cardinals in the first half, Rachel Presley picked up two, and Emily Cox had three fouls.

In the third quarter, South Laurel went on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to one point, but Franklin County responded with a 9-0 run to lead 43-36.

The Cardinals end the season at 20-11.

