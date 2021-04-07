Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Kroger Field clinic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky said they wanted to get the word out that their mass vaccination clinic at Kroger Field has plenty of openings starting next week. They said they don’t know if the decrease in demand is because of vaccine hesitancy or just because there are so many options.

“There are more places to go to get vaccinated, which is a good thing. Right, there’s a Kentucky Horse Park which has a drive-through clinic. The health department is doing a clinic, you have local pharmacies in town,” UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said.

Fayette County is near the top of the state when it comes to people who are fully vaccinated, at around 30 percent. The Kroger Field clinic can handle more than 4,000 people a day. One couple said they came up from Berea for their second dose.

“I feel better. So protected,” said Debra Sexton, who received her second dose. “She said it would take about two weeks for the full effect to be covered. But I’m happy with that.”

“I think people ought to respect each other enough to try to take care of themselves,” said Johnny Sexton, who also received his second dose.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department had seen their demand dropping as well, until they started offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They hope people who have been hesitant will see how easy the process has become.

“Maybe they’ve heard about the bad experiences trying to get signed up early on when demand was so high and supply was low, but it’s not like that now. You can go on and get an appointment almost immediately at many of the spots,” said Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

In addition to this clinic, UK also has registration clinics planned for the next few weeks targeting the Hispanic community. They say that is part of their effort to reach people who’ve been medically underserved.

If you would like to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine, you can find a list of all the Kentucky sites by clicking this link.

