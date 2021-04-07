Temperatures soar before showers and storms return to the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re going to crank up the heat today as temperatures will make it feel more like late May than early April. Rain chances are on the horizon though.

Today and Tonight

Break out the shorts! You might need a jacket this morning, but if you’re still wearing it later, you will be sweating! We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures eventually making it into the low 80s! No, that is not a typo and yes, it is the 7th day of April. What else would you expect from this wild year of weather? Parts of the area, especially west could see a stray shower late this afternoon or early this evening, but I think most of us stay dry.

We will go from mainly clear to mainly cloudy skies tonight as some scattered rain chances move in late. Lows will only drop into the upper 50s with some cooler spots in the valleys.

Extended Forecast

I’ve backed off a little bit on the rain chances for Thursday. It looks like a lot of the moisture will hit some drier pockets of air. That being said, keep your rain gear handy. You will still be dodging scattered showers and even some scattered storms later in the day. Highs will be a little cooler ... ONLY in the mid-70s. That’s still about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Scattered rain chances stick around on Friday with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Lows Thursday and Friday night will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

The weekend is a little split right now. Saturday could potentially be a little on the soggy side at times. Models are still in a bit of disagreement about how much coverage we’ll see, so that’s something we’ll have to keep an eye on. Highs Saturday will only be in the low 70s and make only make it into the upper 60s as we dry out on Sunday.

