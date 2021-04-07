Advertisement

Tazewell, TN man charged with rape in Bell County

Shane Whitehead was arrested in Bell County on Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Shane Whitehead was arrested in Bell County on Tuesday, April 6, 2021(Bell County Detention Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Tazewell, Tenn. Tuesday, on sexual offense charges from 2016.

40-year-old Shane Whitehead previously lived in Kentucky, he moved out of state and could not be found.

Police also investigated Whitehead in Tennessee. Deputies found Whitehead at a home on Mill Creek Road where he was arrested and taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

Whitehead was charged with rape, incest, and sexual abuse. He remains in the Bell County Detention Center

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This still, captured from surveillance footage of the incident, shows the moment before five...
‘You’ve gone too far’: Family seeking ‘justice’ after dispute with neighbors ends in gunfire
Police Lights
9-day-old Louisville infant found with broken arm and legs; parents arrested
Two were hurt in a shooting on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Shooting investigation underway in Floyd County
File image
Man dead after truck crashes into tree
Emmanuel Curry
‘Unbelievably desperate and dumb:’ NKY teenager facing 69 counts of child porn

Latest News

Governor Beshear, flanked by state leaders, signs an election bill Wednesday morning, April 7,...
Gov. Beshear joined by state lawmakers to sign election, COVID-19 relief bills
Advocates worried about Kentucky’s child abuse rate
Prescribed burns are used by the U.S. Forest Service to reduce dry fuels that make the forest...
Prescribed burn planned in Southwest Virginia Wednesday
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Temperatures soar before showers and storms return to the region