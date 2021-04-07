Takata air bag recall: what you need to know

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 67 million vehicles with Takata airbags have been recalled due to the risk of explosion.

The recall is over a defect in airbags made by the now-bankrupt Japanese manufacturer, Takata.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, long-term heat and humidity exposure can cause the airbags to explode. The explosions send metal fragments flying.

The Department of Transportation warned certain 2001-2003 Honda and Acura, 2006 Ford Ranger and Mazda B-Series vehicles are at higher risk for an airbag explosion that could result in death.

According to the department, 11 million vehicles in the US, ranging in age from 2002 to 2015, with the deadly Takata airbags inside the steering wheel are still on the roads.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported the explosions have resulted in 27 deaths worldwide, 18 of which happened in the U.S. Nearly 290 people have been injured.

Individuals driving vehicles with a Takata airbag are advised not to drive the vehicles and get them repaired immediately.

Visit safeairbags.com to find out if you have this recall on your vehicle. You can search by vehicle brand or enter your vehicle’s identification number or VIN. The VIN is located on the driver-side hood of your car or you can also find it inside the driver’s side door. If you have this open recall, call a dealership and schedule an appointment. They will fix it for free.

