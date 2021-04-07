Advertisement

Takata air bag recall: what you need to know

The recall is over a defect in airbags made by the now-bankrupt Japanese manufacturer, Takata.
(KVLY)
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 67 million vehicles with Takata airbags have been recalled due to the risk of explosion.

The recall is over a defect in airbags made by the now-bankrupt Japanese manufacturer, Takata.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, long-term heat and humidity exposure can cause the airbags to explode. The explosions send metal fragments flying.

The Department of Transportation warned certain 2001-2003 Honda and Acura, 2006 Ford Ranger and Mazda B-Series vehicles are at higher risk for an airbag explosion that could result in death.

According to the department, 11 million vehicles in the US, ranging in age from 2002 to 2015, with the deadly Takata airbags inside the steering wheel are still on the roads.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported the explosions have resulted in 27 deaths worldwide, 18 of which happened in the U.S. Nearly 290 people have been injured.

Individuals driving vehicles with a Takata airbag are advised not to drive the vehicles and get them repaired immediately.

Visit safeairbags.com to find out if you have this recall on your vehicle. You can search by vehicle brand or enter your vehicle’s identification number or VIN. The VIN is located on the driver-side hood of your car or you can also find it inside the driver’s side door. If you have this open recall, call a dealership and schedule an appointment. They will fix it for free.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This still, captured from surveillance footage of the incident, shows the moment before five...
‘You’ve gone too far’: Family seeking ‘justice’ after dispute with neighbors ends in gunfire
Two were hurt in a shooting on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Shooting investigation underway in Floyd County
File image
Man dead after truck crashes into tree
Emmanuel Curry
‘Unbelievably desperate and dumb:’ NKY teenager facing 69 counts of child porn
Police Lights
9-day-old Louisville infant found with broken arm and legs; parents arrested

Latest News

Advocates worried about Kentucky’s child abuse rate
Prescribed burns are used by the U.S. Forest Service to reduce dry fuels that make the forest...
Prescribed burn planned in Southwest Virginia Wednesday
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Temperatures soar before showers and storms return to the region
22 Tennessee counties without a hospital
“Life and death need in the community,” Tennesseans speak out about lack of hospitals
‘It’s going to bring locals into something new and fresh’: Pineville to host region’s first...
‘It’s going to bring locals into something new and fresh’: Pineville to host region’s first Hill Climb