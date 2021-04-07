Showers and storms return Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers and thunderstorms return to the mountains by the end of the week.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds increase as we head into tonight. Temperatures look to only drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s tonight.

We’ll start out with a mixture of sun and clouds Thursday with showers possible in our far western counties early. Highs will get into the mid-70s with showers and thunderstorms moving into the mountains by the afternoon hours. The Storm Prediction Center put us in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. The main threats will be pockets of heavy rain and some gusty winds. Overall, the severe threat is very low for us here in Eastern Kentucky.

We’ll drop into the low to mid-50s Thursday night with a few scattered chances hanging around throughout the evening hours.

Extended Forecast

It looks like we’ll see those mostly sunny skies on Friday with the possibility for a few stray storms. Most of us should be dry. Highs will get back into the upper 70s with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s.

Cloudy skies and soggier conditions move in Saturday as a cold front moves through. We could see a few storms as well. Highs will be in the lower 70s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

That cold front will cool us off Sunday with highs only getting into the mid to upper 60s. We will see that sunshine and dry weather return on Sunday!

The dry weather continues Monday with highs getting back into the lower 70s. Stray rain chances are possible Tuesday and Wednesday with cooler air arriving by the end of next week.

