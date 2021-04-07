Advertisement

Showers and storms return Thursday

By Paige Noel
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers and thunderstorms return to the mountains by the end of the week.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds increase as we head into tonight. Temperatures look to only drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s tonight.

We’ll start out with a mixture of sun and clouds Thursday with showers possible in our far western counties early. Highs will get into the mid-70s with showers and thunderstorms moving into the mountains by the afternoon hours. The Storm Prediction Center put us in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. The main threats will be pockets of heavy rain and some gusty winds. Overall, the severe threat is very low for us here in Eastern Kentucky.

We’ll drop into the low to mid-50s Thursday night with a few scattered chances hanging around throughout the evening hours.

Extended Forecast

It looks like we’ll see those mostly sunny skies on Friday with the possibility for a few stray storms. Most of us should be dry. Highs will get back into the upper 70s with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s.

Cloudy skies and soggier conditions move in Saturday as a cold front moves through. We could see a few storms as well. Highs will be in the lower 70s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

That cold front will cool us off Sunday with highs only getting into the mid to upper 60s. We will see that sunshine and dry weather return on Sunday!

The dry weather continues Monday with highs getting back into the lower 70s. Stray rain chances are possible Tuesday and Wednesday with cooler air arriving by the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This still, captured from surveillance footage of the incident, shows the moment before five...
‘You’ve gone too far’: Family seeking ‘justice’ after dispute with neighbors ends in gunfire
Police Lights
9-day-old Louisville infant found with broken arm and legs; parents arrested
Two were hurt in a shooting on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Shooting investigation underway in Floyd County
Edgar Sizemore is accused of stealing a car.
Police: Woman tries to stop man from stealing her car in Laurel County
File image
Man dead after truck crashes into tree

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
Temperatures soar before showers and storms return to the region
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - April 6, 2021
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - April 6, 2021
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - April 5, 2021
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - April 5, 2021
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6 p.m. forecast - April 6, 2021
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6 p.m. forecast - April 6, 2021