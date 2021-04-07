Advertisement

Sacred Heart knocks out Knott Central in first game of the girls’ Sweet 16 tournament

Photo Courtesy: Willie Hope
Photo Courtesy: Willie Hope(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The KHSAA Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet 16 kicked off Wednesday morning at Rupp Arena in Lexington with a matchup involving a mountain team.

The Valkyries of Sacred Heart defeated the Knott County Central Lady Patriots in the opening contest, 64 to 32. This was the final game for Keara Mullins and MaKenzie Conley.

Sacred Heart started strong, ending up with a 41-16 lead over the defending 14th Region champs at halftime.

WYMT Sports Director Willie Hope, who covered the game, tweeted turnovers were a big factor for KCC in the first half.

In a little bit of history of how we got to this matchup:

It took four overtimes for the Lady Patriots to get past the previous defending 14th Region champion Letcher County Center Lady Cougars. Knott Central has taken the title four times in the last five years.

Sacred Heart played in the last girls’ Sweet 16 game against South Laurel in 2020 before the pandemic canceled the rest of the tournament.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This still, captured from surveillance footage of the incident, shows the moment before five...
‘You’ve gone too far’: Family seeking ‘justice’ after dispute with neighbors ends in gunfire
Police Lights
9-day-old Louisville infant found with broken arm and legs; parents arrested
Two were hurt in a shooting on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Shooting investigation underway in Floyd County
File image
Man dead after truck crashes into tree
Emmanuel Curry
‘Unbelievably desperate and dumb:’ NKY teenager facing 69 counts of child porn

Latest News

The 2021 KHSAA Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet 16 Basketball Tournament will take place April...
Girls’ teams in the Mountains ready to take Rupp Arena floor
Ella Morton signed with Asbury University on Monday to continue her cross country and track...
Harlan’s Ella Morton continues family legacy, signs with Asbury College cross country and track
Kentucky shortstop Ryan Ritter dazzles with six RBI, three web gems as the Wildcats score first...
Kentucky takes down No. 5 Louisville
Ella and C.D. Morton Harlan
Ella Morton signs at Asbury College