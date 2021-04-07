Sacred Heart knocks out Knott Central in first game of the girls’ Sweet 16 tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The KHSAA Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet 16 kicked off Wednesday morning at Rupp Arena in Lexington with a matchup involving a mountain team.

The Valkyries of Sacred Heart defeated the Knott County Central Lady Patriots in the opening contest, 64 to 32. This was the final game for Keara Mullins and MaKenzie Conley.

FINAL: Knott Central falls to Sacred Heart, 64-32. Final game for Asbury commit Keara Mullins, as well as MaKenzie Conley. @SportsOT pic.twitter.com/OWOWYpDtzX — WYMT (@WYMT) April 7, 2021

Sacred Heart started strong, ending up with a 41-16 lead over the defending 14th Region champs at halftime.

WYMT Sports Director Willie Hope, who covered the game, tweeted turnovers were a big factor for KCC in the first half.

Turnovers hurting the Lady Patriots at the break https://t.co/suNIKsSieA — Willie Hope (@WillieWYMT) April 7, 2021

In a little bit of history of how we got to this matchup:

It took four overtimes for the Lady Patriots to get past the previous defending 14th Region champion Letcher County Center Lady Cougars. Knott Central has taken the title four times in the last five years.

Sacred Heart played in the last girls’ Sweet 16 game against South Laurel in 2020 before the pandemic canceled the rest of the tournament.

