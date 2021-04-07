Advertisement

Rowan County Health Department administering COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines Morehead Police Department
COVID-19 vaccines Morehead Police Department(Morehead Police Department)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday, COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at the Rowan County Health Department.

The Morehead Police Department posted on Facebook, saying that both the Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be given Wednesday and the Moderna vaccines will be administered Thursday.

If you are interested in receiving a vaccine call 606-784-8954, you must call to schedule an appointment.

