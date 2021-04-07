Rowan County Health Department administering COVID-19 vaccines

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday, COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at the Rowan County Health Department.

The Morehead Police Department posted on Facebook, saying that both the Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be given Wednesday and the Moderna vaccines will be administered Thursday.

If you are interested in receiving a vaccine call 606-784-8954, you must call to schedule an appointment.

