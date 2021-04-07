Report: Instructor didn’t verify video used in state training presentation that included Nazi symbols

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The fallout continues as we learn more about a Nazi symbol found in training materials for law enforcement and first responders. An official report found it was not intentional. But some say it’s still more evidence of a larger problem.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader obtained the inspector general’s report. It says the sonnenrad, a black sun symbol appropriated by Nazis, showed up at the beginning of a six-minute Youtube clip that was part of a Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice training class.

That video, the Herald-Leader reports, came from a production company associated with racist, anti-Semitic, and other prejudiced videos.

One Jewish community leader says the state’s response to this just is not enough.

“The Jewish community is not satisfied with a report telling us what went wrong. We need a report telling us how we’re going to fix it,” said Rabbi Shlomo Litvin with the Chabad of the Bluegrass.

The report says the instructor did not vet the video, or where it came from, but the trainer decided to end the segment he was using before the narrator began complaining about “Jewish gangsters.”

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says it should not have been used as a source.

Governor Andy Beshear called the training video “offensive” when it was first reported on back in November.

It was not the first time training materials have come under scrutiny. State police materials previously surfaced showing quotes from Hitler and Confederate General Robert E. Lee, and also urging troopers to be ruthless killers.

“I don’t think we’re asking for the world here, that white supremacist logos and Hitler quotes shouldn’t get in education videos for police. I think that’s a very low bar to set,” Rabbi Litvin said.

Jewish leaders say it’s especially concerning now amid a rise in anti-Semitic acts across the country in recent years. Even the UK Jewish Student Center has been vandalized on more than one occasion.

“When all these forces are surrounding, for the police department to say that ‘Something slipped through the cracks, we didn’t recognize anti-Semitism when we saw it,’ is in no way reassuring to the Jewish community, who, like every other community - especially minority communities - relies on police to be their arbitrator of what is fair and just,” Rabbi Litvin said.

A spokesperson told the Herald-Leader that as a result of this, instructors themselves are going through more training about developing materials, recognizing offensive content and a course about lessons from the Holocaust.

