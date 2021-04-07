Advertisement

Proposal aims to cap insulin prices in Tennessee

By Alivia Harris
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lawmakers proposed a bill that would cap the price of insulin for Tennesseans.

The legislation is set to be discussed by the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee on Tuesday.

The bill aims to require health insurance carriers, who provide coverage of insulin, to cap how much patients pay. It would set the price for a 30-day insulin supply at no more than $100.

The bill stated the price would be set, no matter how much insulin, the type or number of prescriptions it takes for that 30 days.

Most individuals require one to two vials per month. A Forbes report revealed insulin can cost up to $300 per vial. According to the Tennessee Diabetes Action Report, in 2019 more than 650,000 people in the state were diagnosed with diabetes. Nearly 250,000 more are undiagnosed.

If passed the bill would take effect on July 1.

