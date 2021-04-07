Advertisement

Prescribed burn planned in Southwest Virginia Wednesday

Prescribed burns are used by the U.S. Forest Service to reduce dry fuels that make the forest...
Prescribed burns are used by the U.S. Forest Service to reduce dry fuels that make the forest more susceptible to devastating wildfires.
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 2:46 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DUNGANNON, Va. (WJHL) — The U.S. Forest Service plans to conduct a prescribed burn in Scott and Wise counties on Wednesday.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports officials say the 1,603-acre prescribed burn unit is located about two miles from north Dungannon and adjacent to State Route 664 and Forest Road 700. Ramey Branch Creek and Little Stony Creek are also adjacent to the burn unit.

The objective is to reduce the buildup of dry leaves and wood in forested areas that can lead to uncontrolled wildfires.

Smoke may be seen or smelled in Coeburn, Dungannon, and along Highway 72, according to forestry officials.

Firefighters will monitor the area for several days after the burn.

