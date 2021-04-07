Advertisement

Police: Woman arrested on meth trafficking charges

Carah Bell
Carah Bell(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman in Pulaski County is arrested after police noticed her car had expired registration plates; this all occurred while police were performing a traffic stop on US 27.

Police asked both the driver and passenger to step out of the vehicle.

While searching the vehicle investigators say they found meth, xanax pills, digital scales, plastic baggies, and $215 cash.

29-year-old Carah Bell of Somerset admitted that the drugs were hers and she was arrested.

While being taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center, Bell said that she had more methamphetamine on her, deputies found three more baggies of meth.

Bell was charged with trafficking a controlled substance meth, trafficking a controlled substance heroin, trafficking a controlled substance drug unspecified, drug paraphernalia.

