Kentucky students have until May 1 to request a ‘re-do’ year

School boards have until June 1 to decide whether to accept the requests.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — Kentucky students have until May 1 to decide whether they want to retake the 2020-2021 school year or supplement courses they have already taken.

School boards have until June 1 to decide whether to accept the requests. They will not be allowed to make decisions on an individual basis.

The Supplemental School Year Program was created March 24 when Gov. Andy Beshear signed off on legislation that gave students the option to repeat the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The law also gives high school senior athletes a fifth year of eligibility if they choose to repeat a year.

Classes taken during the supplemental year must be those the student previously was enrolled in or “bear a reasonable connection” to courses taken during the 2020-2021 school year, according to new guidance by the Kentucky Department of Education.

