‘I take this very personally’: Pediatric office hosts ribbon-cutting in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Compassion Pediatrics, a newly-opened pediatrician’s office in Pikeville, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

Dr. Kyle Bow, a native of Pike County, received his medical degree from the University of Kentucky and had pediatric training at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando, Fla., where he was also a pediatric urgent care physician.

Dr. Bow opened his own practice where he is now the lead primary care pediatrician and urgent care physician after he saw a need in the community. Although Compassion Pediatrics has been open since January, Dr. Bow and his staff came together Wednesday to make it official.

“After seeing the need and listening to folks in the area,” Dr. Bow said. “We knew we needed to open our own practice and do pediatrics the way we like them to be done.”

Dr. Bow says he is excited about the opportunity to help the community and children in the area. After going to Morehead State University to receive higher education in 1999, he is happy to be back in his hometown.

“Being able to serve the community and the children of the mountains is something we take a lot of pride in,” said Dr. Bow. “I take this very personally. This is an excellent opportunity to come back home and be part of the greatness that happens in Eastern Kentucky.”

Dr. Bow says he looks forward to rising to the occasion and providing quality healthcare to the children of the region.

“We love trying simply to be the best that we can be and to bring quality healthcare to the area,” said Dr. Bow. “To be able to come back home and do that is a great source of pride for us and we are excited for the opportunity to be able to do that for the community.”

