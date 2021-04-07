Advertisement

Hazard Community and Technical College prepares for 2021 summer and fall semesters

By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College offers two summer sessions, with its students taking classes either online, using a Hybrid model, or the Flex program.

”We basically just meet them where they’re at and see what is their needs,” said Admissions Advisor Tammy Duff.

Duff said the students she has talked with are ready for in-person classes. Some said they missed hands-on learning.

“Couldn’t wait to get back in person, so it just depends on what their needs are,” added Duff.

Since Wednesday afternoon, the college has more than 300 students enrolled in summer classes and nearly 400 registered for the fall semester.

“We typically get a lot of visiting students, so students who normally attend EKU, UK, Morehead and they drop in for the summer to take a science or a math class,” said HCTC President and CEO Dr. Jennifer Lindon. “So, we think that summer number will continue to increase.”

As students return, the college is making sure it is sanitizing more, following social distancing, and wearing a face mask. The college even invested in new equipment for students.

”That way we have smaller groups of students working on particular pieces of equipment,” said Lindon. “And we’re able to much more easily social distance.”

