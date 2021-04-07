Harlan’s Ella Morton continues family legacy, signs with Asbury College cross country and track

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Harlan’s Ella Morton signed with Asbury College to continue her running career.

“It’s a small environment and it’s what I’m used to. I also have a good friend that goes there, so I’ve visited there multiple times to see her and just being there, I felt like this is where I needed to be,” Morton said on signing with the Eagles. “These are the people that I want to be surrounded with the next four years.”

The signing was special because Ella’s father, Harlan Independent Schools superintendent C.D. Morton also attended Asbury in the late 1980s and early 1990s. C.D. played baseball for the Eagles.

“It was my private hope and desire that that’s where she would want to end up,” C.D. said. “And so when the opportunity popped up to maybe to continue to run and compete, which was really important to me - we by no means think she’s gonna make a living running, but just being engaged in something. Make that college experience a little more special for you.”

Ella Morton qualified for the Class A state meet in cross country the last two seasons. She also runs the 1,600 meter and 800 meter races in the spring for the track team. She is headed to Asbury on an academic merit scholarship.

