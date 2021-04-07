Advertisement

Harlan’s Ella Morton continues family legacy, signs with Asbury College cross country and track

By Willie Hope
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Harlan’s Ella Morton signed with Asbury College to continue her running career.

“It’s a small environment and it’s what I’m used to. I also have a good friend that goes there, so I’ve visited there multiple times to see her and just being there, I felt like this is where I needed to be,” Morton said on signing with the Eagles. “These are the people that I want to be surrounded with the next four years.”

The signing was special because Ella’s father, Harlan Independent Schools superintendent C.D. Morton also attended Asbury in the late 1980s and early 1990s. C.D. played baseball for the Eagles.

“It was my private hope and desire that that’s where she would want to end up,” C.D. said. “And so when the opportunity popped up to maybe to continue to run and compete, which was really important to me - we by no means think she’s gonna make a living running, but just being engaged in something. Make that college experience a little more special for you.”

Ella Morton qualified for the Class A state meet in cross country the last two seasons. She also runs the 1,600 meter and 800 meter races in the spring for the track team. She is headed to Asbury on an academic merit scholarship.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This still, captured from surveillance footage of the incident, shows the moment before five...
‘You’ve gone too far’: Family seeking ‘justice’ after dispute with neighbors ends in gunfire
One dead after car crash in Letcher County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Kentuckians
Generic image of police line
KSP investigates after stabbing in Pike County
Sarah Powers & Matthew Thomas
Two arrested on trafficking meth and heroin charges

Latest News

The 2021 KHSAA Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet 16 Basketball Tournament will take place April...
Girls’ teams in the Mountains ready to take Rupp Arena floor
Kentucky shortstop Ryan Ritter dazzles with six RBI, three web gems as the Wildcats score first...
Kentucky takes down No. 5 Louisville
Ella and C.D. Morton Harlan
Ella Morton signs at Asbury College
Ethan McCoy Leslie County Union football
Leslie County’s Ethan McCoy signs with Union football